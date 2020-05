‘I needed litres and litres of Oxygen’ – Johnson speaks on brush with death

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed “contingency plans” were made while he was seriously ill and in intensive care in hospital with coronavirus.

In an interview with the Sun on Sunday, the PM says he was given “litres and litres of oxygen” to keep him alive.

Johnson says his week in London’s St Thomas’ Hospital left him driven by a desire to both stop others suffering and to get the UK “back on its feet”.

This comes hours after his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, revealed they had named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in a tribute to their grandfathers and two doctors who treated Mr Johnson while he was in hospital.

In his newspaper interview, the prime minister describes being wired up to monitors and finding the “indicators kept going in the wrong direction”.

“It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it,” he’s quoted as saying, adding that he kept asking himself: “How am I going to get out of this?”

Mr Johnson had been diagnosed with coronavirus on March 26 and was admitted to hospital 10 days later. The following day, he was moved to intensive care.

“It was hard to believe that in just a few days my health had deteriorated to this extent,” the prime minister tells the Sun on Sunday.

“The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong.”

Mr Johnson says he felt “lucky”, given so many others were still suffering, adding: “And so if you ask me, ‘Am I driven by a desire to stop other people suffering?’ Yes, I absolutely am.

“But I am also driven by an overwhelming desire to get our country as a whole back on its feet, healthy again, going forward in a way that we can and I’m very confident we’ll get there.”

The UK is shaping to be the worst-hit country in Europe, as reported coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 28,131.

