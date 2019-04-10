‘I Made Barca Win, Not Messi’ – Eto’o Brags

Cameroon legend and former Barcelona striker, Samuel Eto’o has claimed he was the reason behind the team’s successes under ex-manager Pep Guardiola, not fellow forward, Lionel Messi as is widely believed.

Messi, who is currently in Manchester ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League quarterfinal fits leg against the Red Devils, is believed to be the star behind Barca’s dominance of the Champions League about a decade ago.

But Eto’o, who now plays in the Middle East, told beIN SPORTS he was the talisman of Pep Guardiola’s Barca.

“I’ve said to Guardiola ‘you’ll apologise to me because it’ll be me that will make Barcelona win, not Lionel Messi’.

“It was a situation back then.

“Messi would come later but you can ask Xavi, Andres Iniesta and all the others.

“That was my era.

“It was me that made Barca win and Guardiola would ask me for forgiveness,” he said.

The forward went on to criticise the Manchester City’s boss approach in his time with Barca.

“Pep Guardiola has lived his whole life in Barcelona,” he continued.

“But in the years I spent there, he didn’t understand the squad.

“He didn’t live the life of our group.”

Messi was joined at Barcelona for five seasons by Eto’o, who scored 130 goals in nearly 200 appearances.

The four-time African player of the year achieved rare success after leaving Barca’s treble-winning side in 2009 to repeat the feat with Inter Milan in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

Messi, and Barca are on the cusp of an unprecedented third treble in a decade having almost wrapped La Liga and are in the final of the Copa del Rey.