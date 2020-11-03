‘I Love You Dearly Queen of My Heart’, Gedoni’s Birthday Message to Khafi is Super Sweet

Gedoni has taken the opportunity of Khafi Kareem’s birthday to let the world know just how much she means to him.

The clothier took to Instagram to celebrate his lady love on the occasion of her birthday on November 3, 2020.

The couple who are suspected to be married despite not making a formal announcement to that effect, are currently in London for the celebrations.

Gedoni declared his undying love for the queen of his heart in a beautiful birthday message, noting that Instagram does not have the facilities to enable him extol his partner’s virtues as well as make known how much of a blessing she has been.

In his message, the former model called Khafi a gift to his generation adding, ‘I love you dearly queen of my heart’.

Happy birthday Khafi!