‘I love him’ – Asa comes out as a Marlian

In a major coup, multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, has publicly declared herself a Marlian while she was on a radio show.

The super-talented musician shared a few details about herself during the interview, where she revealed her love for Naira Marley.

“I think I’m a Marlian. I love him, I think he is awesome,” the ‘Jailer’ singer said.

Asa also talked about her new album, ‘Lucid’, life outside music, as well as some of her coolest habits.

But the standout moment of the interview was when she declared her love for Naira Marley and his sound.

That’s not all; she went as far as suggesting that Marley would have a real shot if he ran for president. Yeah, president!

Asa, however, condemned internet fraud, popularly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ in Nigeria, disclosing that she has been a victim of the criminal act.

Check out her a clip of her interview below…