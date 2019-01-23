‘’I Literally Hate My Body’ – Princess Shyngle Says Sexiness is a ‘Curse’

Controversial Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has gone off on another sex-themed rant…saying this time she thinks being sexy is a curse.

The voluptuous thespian, never one to shy away from making revelations about her sex life, added that at this point in her life, she literally hates her body.

The endowed actresses took to her Instagram stories, to rant about her body today:

The curvaceous star wrote: “Being sexy is a f**king curse. At this point, I literally hate my body.”

The actress had once complained on how she spent all her money just to look good for the gram.

She also said last year that she’d never had a man who could satisfy her in bed.

This may give a clue as to her latest gripe with sexiness.