‘I left PDP because of injustice’ – Gov Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that he left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because of injustice.

According to him, the South-East has suffered injustice at the hands of the PDP which he says has never considered zoning the presidency to the region.

The governor said this at a press conference where he confirmed his move to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said, “Let me clear the air and state that I never sort for the ticket of PDP Presidency and I will not. Whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous. Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?

“It is expected that we’ll over 8000 delegates would elect the person and such promise can not happen without more than 10 or 20 people. People are being very mischievous but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from South East that can take the slot of PDP.

“Why am I moving to APC? Some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion. APC never promised me any position, they never promised South East any position, there was no such discussion, however I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to South East by the PDP since 1998 till date.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

