‘I Hope We’re All Genuine with Our Intentions’, Kim Oprah on New Viral Challenge

Kim Oprah has offered her 2 cents regarding the latest viral sensation to hit social media.

The #WomenSupportingWomen challenge which kicked off earlier in the week features women sharing a black and white image of themselves accepting to support other women and sharing laudable nuggets of wisdom. Women then go on to tag other women who they feel are supportive of the gender.

The former reality TV star, took to Instagram to however state that she hopes the challenge is not only for social media but is passed on to real life.

Kim Oprah stated that she hopes everyone is genuine with their intentions and are truly happy to see other women winning.

