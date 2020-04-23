I hold no grudge against Oliseh – Enyeama

Former Super Eagles no 1 goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama says he has nothing against erstwhile coach Sunday Oliseh despite the row which led to his exit from the team.

Enyeama and Oliseh clashed after the former was stripped of the Super Eagles captaincy during the qualifiers for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Oliseh’s decision to hand the captain’s armband to Ahmed Musa caused a furore in the team and forced Enyeama to abruptly end his international career spanning 13 years.

Oliseh would later step down as Eagles coach months later after a disastrous stint with the team, and Enyeama has said he bears no grudge against the former Eagles skipper.

“I have nothing against Oliseh. What happened in the past is in the past,” Enyeama told Super Eagles media in a live Instagram chat.

“I still have his number on my phone and probably he has mine. If I have my chance I would sit and have breakfast with him.”

Enyeama had 101 caps for the Super Eagles, helping the side win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

The former Lille and Enyimba goalie featured for Nigeria in the 2002 World Cup as well as the 2010 and 2014 editions before unceremoniously leaving the national team in 2015.

He was recently adjudged to be the greatest ever Nigerian goalkeeper by former Eagles handler Festus Onigbinde.