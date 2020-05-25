‘I have the right to contest 2023 presidency’ – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has finally spoken out over his ambition to contest the 2023 presidency, saying he reserves the right to contest for any elective posts in the country.

Ngige said this while debunking reports that he was interested in contesting for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for 2021.

The former Anambra state Governor spoke in his hometown of Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, saying he is not interested in becoming governor since he is on a national assignment as Minister.

Ngige said:

“Yes, there have been speculations that I am eyeing the governorship of Anambra State. They have written about it in a lot of media. I am a politician. They have the right to speculate on my next move. My next move is very vast.

“Elections will come in 2023, I have a right to vie for any position. I can vie for Senate.

“I can vie for president if I so wish. Election will be coming in Anambra State, latest November 2021 to elect a successor to Obiano. I am not disqualified. I have a right to say I can run.

“I don’t have interest for now in Anambra governorship because I am on a national assignment.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

