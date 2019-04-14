‘I Have Not Been Abandoned’ – Chukwu

Nigerian legend Christian Chukwu, yesterday said the Enugu State government has not abandoned him, as he continues to recuperate at the hospital.

Speaking from his ‘Mary room’ sick bed at Nikea Hospital, Enugu, Chukwu said his health has continued to improve by the day, disclosing that initial reports of his abandonment may be due to “communication gap”, Guardian writes.

Chukwu’s revelation came as former old Anambra State governor, Chief Jim Nwobodo, said the former Green Eagles captain requires being flown overseas for further treatment.

Fondly referred to as ‘chairman’, the former Eagles coach told reporters who accompanied Nwobodo on the visit to him that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has ensured he gets the necessary treatment that would enable him bounce back on his feet.

“There was never a time the state government abandoned me. When the governor heard about my sickness and how I was rushed to this place, he sent his Commissioner for Sports, who came here and since then, the government has picked my bills,” he said.

Although he stated that he was brought to the medical facility by his close friend and patron of the Rangers Football Club, Mr. Benson Ejindu, he said such would not necessarily translate to being abandoned by Enugu State government.

Flanked by his wife and sister, he discussed with relative ease, blamed the media for certain information about his ill health. “I think the media people try to sell their papers with some of the stories they carried so far.”



Speaking after visiting Chukwu, Nwobodo said: “I think he is much better than I thought. I discussed with him very intelligently and he is getting better. This was capped by his doctor who confirmed he has improved a lot. So I am happy.”