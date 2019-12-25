‘I have no grudge against Buhari’ – Dasuki

Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, has revealed he holds no grudge against the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over his incarceration for over four years before he was eventually released on Christmas Eve.

Dasuki stated this while speaking during a radio interview with the Voice of America Hausa Service.

In a swift turn of events, the former NSA was released on Tuesday evening alongside Omoyele Sowore of the #RevolutionNow protests, after over four years in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Dasuki was arrested in 2015 over allegations of abuse of office and money laundering. But despite several court orders granting him bail, the government refused to release him.

Asked if he felt his detention was revenge for the role he played in the 1985 coup which removed the Buhari regime, Dasuki said:

“I am not aware of this. What I know is that God designed this to happen.

“Nothing more. I have no problem with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone.

“There is no call to be made to the government. You know everything that happened to one in life is designed by God. Ignorance and lack of understanding can make one to suffer himself… Anything that God destined it to be, it will be. You said I spent four years in detention, it is over and today. Only God knows everything that will happen tomorrow.

“What is important is for everybody to be fair. Everybody who is a Muslim and who go to the mosque knows that what the Imam preaches every day is to harp on the need for people to be fair and honest. There is a reason for this and we need to listen.”