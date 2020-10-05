‘I have no enemies to fight’ – Jonathan accepts Shagari son’s apology

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has accepted the apology of Aminu Shagari, son of former President, Shehu Shagari, for working against him in 2015.

Shagari, a member of the House of Representatives, had apologised to Jonathan for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to win the 2015 Presidential election.

Aminu said he apologised to Jonathan following what he described as Buhari’s inability to effectively tackle some of Nigeria’s challenges.

“Let me use this opportunity to tender a public apology to former President Jonathan and seek forgiveness because I helped to divide the Peoples Democratic Party and bring down his government, but, I have found out that what we thought about his stewardship was not entirely true.

“I expect President Buhari to also ask for forgiveness having found out that most of the things he accused my dad’s and President Jonathan’s administrations of are not true,” he said.

Reacting to Aminu’s apology on his verified Facebook page Monday, Jonathan thanked him for the apology, saying he never took offence.

He said: “Dear Honourable Aminu Shagari, Thank you for your apology. However, I never took offence. My firm belief is that I am a pencil in the Hand of God.

“Therefore, I have no enemies to fight, because of my confidence that people can only do to me what God permits. I urge you to continue to emulate the humility of your father, the late President Shehu Shagari, a most detribalised Nigerian. May God bless you.”

The younger Shagari joins a growing number of public figures – including renowned columnist Dele Sobowale – to apologise to the former president for opposing him in 2015 in light of the present state of decay in the country.

