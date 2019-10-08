‘I have cold because I’m working very hard’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he’s been down with flu because he is working very hard.

Buhari said this while presenting the 2020 budget to a joint session of the national assembly on Tuesday.

The president explained that the cold is because he was working very hard to meet the deadline of the national assembly.

Buhari asked the lawmakers and other dignitaries present in the lower legislative chamber to “pardon” him because his voice was unclear.

“As you can hear, I have a cold as a result of working very hard to meet your deadline,” he said jokingly.

In his remarks, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, sympathised with the president over his cold.

The president presented a budget of N10.73trn to a joint session of the national assembly on Tuesday, with a targeted revenue of N8.1trn.