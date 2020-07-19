‘I Have an Interesting Relationship with my Body’ Wana Udobang Says as She Shares Nude Image

Wana Udobang is participating in an interesting series about the body as an art form as she shared an image from it.

The media personality who revealed that she sure has an interesting relationship with her body, posted an artfully done nude picture on Instagram, a collaboration between herself, photographer, Lakin Ogunbanwo and designer, Mina Lundgren in the project titled ‘Notion of Form’.

Wana Udobang noted that since the image was posted online, she’s been privy to some interesting conversations and has made a lot of friends on IG.

Stretch marks, tan lines and folds; how these become markers of interest the eyes adjust to and begins to see as things to be admired not dismissed is what the series of images and videos is about.

