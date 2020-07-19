‘I Have an Interesting Relationship with my Body’ Wana Udobang Says as She Shares Nude Image

Wana Udobang is participating in an interesting series about the body as an art form as she shared an image from it.
The media personality who revealed that she sure has an interesting relationship with her body, posted an artfully done nude picture on Instagram, a collaboration between herself, photographer, Lakin Ogunbanwo and designer, Mina Lundgren in the project titled ‘Notion of Form’.
Wana Udobang noted that since the image was posted online, she’s been privy to some interesting conversations and has made a lot of friends on IG.
Stretch marks, tan lines and folds; how these become markers of interest the eyes adjust to and begins to see as things to be admired not dismissed is what the series of images and videos is about.
View this post on Instagram
This image has certainly done its rounds and it has been wonderful to be privy to both the private and public conversations around it. I think I have made so many new IG friends from all over the world which has been thoroughly enjoyable. I tend to see the body as a repository of memories, imbued in it are stories, emotions and histories. I have had an interesting relationship with my body and participating in art making has been a huge part of my unraveling. This is a one of a series of images and a short film. A collaborative project between photographer @lakinogunbanwo, designer @minalundgren for her project @notion.of.form and myself. This series of works see the body as form, how stretch marks, tan lines and folds become markers of interests and ultimately the eye adjusts to see these moments of disruption as one to he admired rather than dismissed. What a joy it was to make art with these creative and talented friends. I hope you enjoy the rest of the project. #notionofform #transcendence #artislife #lakinogunbanwo #artcollaborations