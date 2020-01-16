‘I have 39 more prophecies for 2020’ – Mbaka brags

Bare a day after the Supreme Court ruling on the Imo governorship election confirmed one of his prophecies, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Revd. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has boasted that he has 39 more prophecies that will come to pass in 2020.

Mbaka said this in a statement while reacting to the removal of former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, by the Supreme Court and the declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor.

In the statement signed by his Spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, the Catholic priest stated that he gave 40 prophecies on New Year’s Eve but the only one that went viral was that of Uzodinma.

The statement read in part,

“Uzodimma becoming the governor of Imo was just a part of the about 40 prophetic prayers Fr Mbaka made on the December 31 night. But that became the only issue people satanically picked against him.

“Today again God has vindicated Fr Mbaka as He has always done for Fr Mbaka and adoration ministry in all the battles, vituperations and attacks the ministry had faced in the past. To God be the glory.”

He said the victory of Uzodinma was evidence that Mbaka was truly an anointed man of God.

The statement further stated that the fact that the Supreme Court’s seven justice unanimously agreed to the judgement showed that indeed God was behind the prophecy.

It read further,

“The Judgement has for umpteenth times vindicated Fr Mbaka as a true prophet of God. People should learn to fear God and respect His anointed whenever he says ‘Thus says the Lord’.

“We are not all gifted alike, Fr Mbaka’s prophetic gift should be a source of pride for the Catholic Church and indeed all true Christians as a living evidence of divine presence within the Church. As a lawyer, I tell you that there are double fold angles to this miracle.

“One is the miraculous resuscitation of Hope Uzodimma from the far away position he was placed in the election result announced by INEC in Imo State. The second is the unanimous confirmation of the seven Justices of the Supreme Court (without a dissent view) that Uzodimma was the rightful winner of the election.”

The controversial priest had prophesied that Uzodinma, the All Progressives Congress candidate who came a distant fourth in the March 9, 2019, governorship election in Imo state, would become the governor of the state this year.

But many have questioned the authenticity of the ‘prophesy’ seeing as Mbaka is a regular visitor to Aso Rock and may have got a hint of the bombshell ruling.