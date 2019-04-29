‘I Have 35 Sex Styles’ – Ghanaian Prophet Brags

The leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha has revealed that he’s got all the moves in bed.

The cleric, who stated that he is neither a one-minute man nor one of those men who are lazy in bed and are unable to satisfy their partners, added that the world will come to an end if he doesn’t have sex in a day.

Unlike some men who shy away from openly discussing their sexual lifestyles, the controversial pastor described himself as a sex addict, saying he doubted if any woman who doesn’t like too much sex can be his partner.

“I have 35 sex styles; so you can’t be my wife and be saying you’re tired of having sex; no matter how tired you are; you must avail yourself to me anytime l want it.”

His latest shocker comes weeks after he said any woman who screams the name of God or Jesus Christ when having sex, will end up in hell.

“Whether you are making the love with your husband or boyfriend, once you scream the name of Jesus Christ while in the act, there is no way you will not go to hell,” he had said.