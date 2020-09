Adesua Etomi has revealed the peace felt when she stayed away from the toxicity of Twitter last year, adding that she is considering doing the same again this year.

According to the iconic actress, she toured the world with her husband during those days.

“Travelled with my baybay, did fun things, took very few pictures, spent a lot of time in the presence of God,” she wrote, adding that she also “had some of the most important meetings” of her life.

She said a lot more.

