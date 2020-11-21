I had my first orgasm at 11 – Halle Berry

Halle Berry made the rather stunning revelation that she had her first orgasm when she was a mere 11-year-old.

The Catwoman actress revealed this when she and her friend, Lindsay Flores, were asked a series of sex-related questions for their ‘Bad & Booshy’ series on Instagram.

The 54 years old thespian said,

“I remember my first orgasm … I did it to myself.”

Lindsay asked how old she was, to which Halle replied: “11.”

She continued:

“I was diddling. I was figuring out my sexuality, like most girls.”

When Lindsay struggled to recall the first time she experienced an orgasm, Halle said:

“I feel bad for you!”

The video comes after Halle confirmed her relationship with Van Hunt.

Hale however docked when the pair were asked to spill the details on their “craziest sexual escapades”.

See vid shared on IG below.

