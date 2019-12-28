‘I had an abortion at 19’ – Ghana celebrity prostitute, Queen Farcadi reveals

Ghana’s celebrity prostitute, Enyonam Patience Gbekle, popularly known as Queen Farcadi, has disclosed that she had an abortion at the age of 19.

According tom her, she had to get rid of the pregnancy because she was not financially sound.

In pulling off the heist, she recounted, in a chat with Delay, that she made an arrangement with a colleague in school to call and speak to the headmaster of her Senior High School (Edinaman Senior High) as though she was her mother and ask that she desires to get her daughter withdrawn from the boarding school to become a day student.

This she said gave her the freedom to do as she pleased and that instead of being in school, she dresses up and goes to be with her boyfriend.

Delay asked her how many men she had slept with between 17 and 20 years and she replied she had lost count.

Delay again asked if she used protection while having sex with all the men, she affirmed she did.

“…all the time but I ‘slacked’ once and got pregnant,” Farcadi explained.

Delay: Between 17 and 20?

Farcadi: I was 19

Delay: so what did you do with the baby?

Farcadi: I got rid of it because then I had no money

The hookup star talked about how bleaching boosted her status as well as the use of snapchat to hook up with footballers, politicians, men of working-class and any man who was willing to pay for her services.

She pointed out that she has spiritual protection against harm that could come with hooking up with strange men.

After the first abortion, she planned to do it again with her current daughter but when the anaesthesia induced did not knock her out and she realized she was going to be wide awake and witness the whole procedure, she had a change of mind and had the baby.