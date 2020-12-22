‘I had a very bad time’ – Messi opens up about his summer of anguish in explosive interview

Footie superstar Lionel Messi has sensationally lifted the lid on his summer of anguish at Barcelona.

The Argentine club legend’s hour-long interview is to be televised in Spain on December 27 but part of it has already been teased.

Messi, 33, is apparently candid about his turmoil at the Nou Camp over recent months but the tone changed to one of optimism with him committed again to win all he can at Barcelona this season.

“’The truth is that today I’m fine. It’s true that I had a very bad time in the summer,” he said.

“It came from before. What happened before the summer, because of how the season ended, the burofax and all that … Then I dragged him a bit at the beginning of the season.

“But today I’m fine and I feel like fighting seriously for everything that lies ahead, excited.

“And excited. I know that the club is going through a difficult time, at club level and team, and everything that surrounds Barcelona becomes difficult but I’m looking forward to it.”

The situation with Messi pushing to leave the club he is synonymous with has become an all-consuming issue for them.

The burofax referred to by the 33-year-old in the snippet of interview was in reference to his transfer demands sent to Barcelona.

Messi and his representatives believed a clause in his contract would allow him to leave for nothing, given the extended season due to the coronavirus crisis.

Barcelona maintained that the clause in question expired on June 10 and given that it was not activated by that deadline, any club would have to pay the £630million release clause to sign him.

After much wrangling, both publicly and privately, Messi opted not to push the matter further and chose to stay, with his contract still expiring next summer.

His father had a meeting with then-president Josep Bartomeu, who was a significant part of the problem for Messi at Barcelona, and the issue was then put to bed.

Manchester City had been the club in pole position to bring him in and may yet do so in the summer, although Paris Saint-Germain are also an option with Neymar recently outlining his desire to reunite with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

It seems Messi recognises that the club are in dire straits financially in his line that “they are going through a difficult time.”

Barcelona are £720m in debt and are desperate to trim their enormous wage bill with the pandemic devastating the bank balance further.

They rely hugely on football tourism and gate money from the 99,000-seater Nou Camp and the new president, who will be installed early next year, will inherit a multitude of problems.

Messi could be one of those, although given the interview snippet, it seems he may yet commit to Barcelona again as football’s biggest romance continues.

