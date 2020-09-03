‘I Got Signed at 40’, Tiwa Savage Encourages Women Never to Give Up

Tiwa Savage is encouraging women not to give up on their dreams because society feels a type of a way when they attain a certain age, become mothers or are married.

The musician who just dropped her latest body of work, ‘Celia’, which is currently ruling the airwaves, sat down in an interview with Angela Yee on the podcast, ‘Lip Service’

Tiwa Savage who is a single mother to her 5-year-old son, Jamil Balogun, following her divorce from ex-husband and talent manager, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun revealed that a lot of people find it hard to believed she clinched a record deal with Universal Music Group at 40 years.

The songstress encouraged women to keep working on my dreams against all odds and not let any standard/definition by others be a limiting factor to the pursuit of what sets their souls on fire.

