I got erections from fighting – Mike Tyson

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson has made the rather stunning revelation that he used to get erections in the ring.

The hard-hitting American boxing great revealed this in an interview with Joe Rogan, describing a fight as ‘orgasmic.’

Tyson, 54, is preparing to make a comeback in November, having agreed on a deal to face compatriot Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition bout.

Ahead of the fight, he opened up about the emotions he feels before and during bouts.

“It’s orgasmic sometimes,” Tyson said.

He followed up by asking Rogan: “What does it mean when the fighting gets you erect?

“Well, that’s how I’d get when I was a kid. Sometimes I’d get the twinkle.”

