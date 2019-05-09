‘I Give God Tithes in Trailer Loads’ – Oyedepo

The founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has once again reiterated the usefulness of tithes, saying it is the only way to “go up”.

Oyedepo, famous for his prosperity messages, stated that he takes his tithe to God in trailer loads and has not faulted from 1982 till date.

Addressing his members at Cannaland, Ota in Ogun State, the wealthy clergyman boasted that he has continued to prosper on all sides through tithing.

“You don’t have to steal to shine, you don’t have to rob to prosper,” he said.

“If it, is pastoring/founding a church that makes people prosper, there are many pastors/church founders who are paupers.

“You can’t go up except by tithing. From 1982 till date, my tithe hasn’t failed once; now I cart it to God in trailer loads.”

The issue of tithes has become one of the thorniest among Nigerian Christendom, with some preachers and public commentators opining that the practice isn’t biblical and should be abandoned.

Well, this certainly won’t apply to Living Faith Members…