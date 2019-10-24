‘I get wet anytime I see a dog’ – Nigerian lady reveals

Self-acclaimed psychologist and relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has caused an internet meltdown with a shocking story of bestiality involving a seemingly young lady.

According to her post, the person in question is orphaned and signed up for the bestial act for the financial benefits attached to it.

This clandestine activity took place at the highbrow Victoria Island of Lagos with foreigners, she added.

According to the lady, the sex was so explosive so much so that ever since she has been lusting after dogs, tagging the experience the best she has ever had.

The lady also said, despite the fact that she has money now, she still can’t get over her addiction to dogs.

See a screenshot of her post below…