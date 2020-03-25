‘I Gat No COVID!’ – Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Addresses Rumour

Yahaya Bello has addressed the rumour making rounds that he has contracted the novel coronavirus disease.

The Kogi State Governor was captured on video calling out those who claimed he tested positive for the disease, adding that he is also ready to challenge every one of the rumourmongers in a boxing ring.

“I gat no COVD,” he spoke in mock American accent. “Those who wish me to have COVID will have HIV. I’m good, hale and hearty. I challenge everybody to the boxing ring. I’m going to beat the hell out of your there.”

Yup. He said that.

Watch him: