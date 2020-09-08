‘I Feel Relieved, I’m Happy to be Outside’, Erica Nlewedim Speaks on Her BBN Disqualification

Disqualified BBNaija season 5 housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has spoken out for the first time since her exit from the show.

The actress and former reality TV contestant, who was given the boot on Sunday, September 5, after flouting a number of rules on the show, released a video, apologizing for her actions.

Erica Nlewedim also stated that she was relieved and happy to be finally out of the house and be reunited with her loved ones as she really needed that.

She went on to revoke her statements concerning fellow housemate, Laycon, apologising to him and revealing that though they had their disagreements, she doesn’t hate him as she had previously said.

Erica also apologised to the viewing public as well as other housemates, Prince and Dora, who were caught in the crossfire of her verbal assault.

See clip below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

