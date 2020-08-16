‘I Don’t Want to Struggle Like My Mum Did’, Uriel Speaks on Dating Broke Guys

Former BBN housemate of ‘See Gobe’ edition, Uriel is not going to struggle through life in the name of love.

The chef and musician took to her Instagram story to share some home truths about people’s perception of women who want more.

Uriel made it known that it’s crass to crucify a woman or tag such a gold digger just because she wants more for herself.

The musician revealed that as much as she loves her mother, she never wants to struggle like the older woman did and yes, sis is tired of the ‘gold digger’ narrative.

Uriel however made it known that she’s not interested in marrying a billionaire but the man has to work and be doing okay for her to go on that jolly ride into happily ever after.

