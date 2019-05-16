‘I Don’t Need Marijuana to Grow my Hair’ – Shehu Sani Replies Sowore

Senator Shehu Sani is in the news again, and this time, the charismatic lawmaker is involved with a spat with Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) over his statement on legalisation of cannabis business in Nigeria.

This comes after Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced plans by the state to explore medicinal cultivation of cannabis under the supervision of the NDLEA, after his recent trip to Thailand for training.

Akeredolu said Ondo State, which is known for its fertile land for the cultivation of cannabis will make judicious use of Thailand’s program to exploit the possibility of medicinal cannabis.

Reacting to the governor’s plan, Sani had taken to Twitter to urge him to invest the state’s resources in more meaningful agricultural produce, rather than the proposed cannabis farm.

And responding to Sani’s tweet, Sowore asked if the lawmaker was aware that he could benefit from hair products locally made from cannabis.

He wrote,

“I hate to stand between two Nigerian politicians engaging asinine argument but I am disappointed in you for this tweet.

“Have you ever thought of it that when this idea finally gains legal ground your Afro hair could benefit from a locally produced line of cannabis hair products?”

In his response to Sowore’s comment, Sani wrote:

“My Friend @YeleSowore, my hair doesn’t need that marijuana to glow.

“I wish you, Governor Akeredolu and Majek all the best ;if you succeed, then you are right. When we meet we shall debate it.”

