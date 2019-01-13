‘I Don’t Have Anything to Do With Ambode’ – Mercy Aigbe Tells Fans in Canada

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘I Don’t Have Anything to Do With Ambode’ – Mercy Aigbe Tells Fans in Canada

Mercy Aigbe wants you all to know that she has no personal relationship with Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The entrepreneurial actress spoke about this during a gathering with fans in Canada, where she attempted to set the records straight since rumours began making rounds about her personal life.

“I do not have anything to do with him,” she told fans, adding, “I have not met Ambode before.”

This comes weeks after rumour-mongers claimed that the Lagos governor is the one funding her luxurious lifestyle, that he gifted her the palatial Lagos home she flaunted on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Related Posts

Toyin Abraham Reaches Out to Nigerian Woman Who Posted a Suicide Note on Instagram

January 13, 2019

Keyshia Cole Reveals Why She’s Yet to Finalise Her Divorce From Daniel Gibson

January 13, 2019

Toolz Warns Friends and Family: “Please, Don’t Kiss My Baby”

January 13, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *