‘I Don’t Have Anything to Do With Ambode’ – Mercy Aigbe Tells Fans in Canada

Mercy Aigbe wants you all to know that she has no personal relationship with Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The entrepreneurial actress spoke about this during a gathering with fans in Canada, where she attempted to set the records straight since rumours began making rounds about her personal life.

“I do not have anything to do with him,” she told fans, adding, “I have not met Ambode before.”

This comes weeks after rumour-mongers claimed that the Lagos governor is the one funding her luxurious lifestyle, that he gifted her the palatial Lagos home she flaunted on Instagram.

