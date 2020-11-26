‘I don’t feel well’ – Maradona’s final words revealed

The final words of Diego Maradona before he died Wednesday ave been revealed, with the legendary no 10 admitting that he did not feel well at breakfast before going to lie down.

The former World Cup winner died on Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest, with confirmation that he passed away at around midday at his home in Tigres, Argentina.

Maradona was staying at the property to continue his recovery from recent brain surgery after having a blood clot removed at the start of the month, and was accompanied by his nephew, Johnny Esposito, and a nurse there to monitor his recovery.

The Sun reports that Maradona ate breakfast on Wednesday morning looking “pale and complaining of feeling cold”, before telling his nephew that he was going to lie down as he didn’t feel too good.

It’s claimed that before going to bed, Maradona said: “Me siento mal” – which translates in England to “I don’t feel well”.

Maradona’s psychologist, Carlos Ciaz, and psychiatrist, Agustina Coaschov, both arrived at the property, where it soon became apparent that he was unresponsive.

According to a preliminary autopsy that has been leaked to the Argentine media, they entered Maradona’s room after he failed to respond to his nephew.

The report stated: “They went to his bedroom on the ground floor and spoke to him and he didn’t reply and they asked his nephew and an assistant to enter the room.

“They tried to wake him up and after failing to detect any vital signs made an unsuccessful attempt to revive him by practising CPR.

”The first emergency medical responders on the scene continued the attempts to revive Maradona along with a surgeon who lives near the property, using adrenaline and atropine which is a prescription medicine used to treat the symptoms of low heart rate.”

State prosecutors said that Maradona died around midday local time, with a routine inquiry set to be completed into his death. Officials confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

It’s reported that Maradona died in his sleep from heart failure, which caused a pulmonary edema, where fluid builds in the lungs and fills air sacks to make breathing increasingly more difficult.

The prosecution general of San Isidro, John Broyad, said: “Diego Armando Maradona died around 12pm local time.

“The forensic police began their work at 4pm. No signs of any criminality or violence have been detected.

“The autopsy is being carried out to determine beyond any doubt the cause of death but we can say at this stage that everything is pointing to natural causes.”

President Alberto Fernandez announced three days of national mourning following Maradona’s death, with the public flocking to the streets to pay tribute to the football icon with several tributes and murals on display across the country.

