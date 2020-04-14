I didn’t know who he was – Pogba shades critic Graeme Souness

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has hit back at long-term critic Graeme Souness by declaring he didn’t know who the Liverpool legend was.

Souness has repeatedly criticised Pogba since his £89m return to Old Trafford in 2016 and the frequency of his condemnation has become somewhat of a running joke with supporters.

The 27-year-old is famously laid back but even he has been angered by Souness’ prolonged attacks and he took a dig at the Scot by claiming he didn’t know who the former Blackburn Rovers manager was.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really,” Pogba told the United podcast.

“I didn’t even know who he was. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that.

“I know the face but the name [no]. Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about ‘Why they did this’ or ‘why they did that’. I like to focus on football.”

The former Juventus midfielder took criticism for going to Paris during his recovery from an ankle injury but Pogba says he ignores the bad press because people are just trying to ‘sell’.

“I guess they miss me, I don’t know? I’m not someone that looks always at Sky News. After the games, when I watch it again I watch the game, not the comments,” said Pogba.

“When you know football, you don’t need someone to tell you what’s happening. Obviously what I hear when people are saying ‘Paul is doing this…Paul…Paul’ I don’t know.

“One day maybe I will meet them [the critics] and ask them because I really want to know why. I am doing my recovery, I can be somewhere else and I hear something but i’m just doing my recovery, you know?”

“If they want to speak they are allowed to speak, it’s their job to speak. I am used to it now. I am really used to it, it doesn’t bother me. It’s good to hear good stuff instead of bad stuff but when you play football, you know yourself. It’s what your manager and team-mates want, the rest is just talk. It’s selling stuff I think.”