I covered my wife’s madness for over 7 years – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that he never for once exposed his estranged wife’s madness in the past seven years he has been with her.

Fani-Kayode had recently revealed that he caught his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, in bed with another man.

The former minister has now opened up on the issue after a video of him abusing his wife went viral.

Writing on social media, Fani-Kayode advised his estranged wife to go to the appropriate medium with her evidence against him instead of feeding the media with what could be detrimental to the future of their children.

He said: “I have chosen to take the high horse and I refuse to allow my estranged wife to turn the affairs of my personal life into a public circus.

“If she has any issues let her use the right medium as a responsible adult and mother and stop secretly feeding the media with damaging scandals geared towards the destruction of our children’s future.

“I have kept quiet in order to protect my children, I have covered all her madness over the past 7 years and not once did I expose her. But the facts are there and the witnesses and evidence are readily available for the courts.

“I broke my silence yesterday only because my hand has been forced. Rather than focusing on the problem of brutality and evil plaguing our country, or the myriad of other issues holding citizens hostage, some people would prefer to spread and partake in what amounts to celebrity gossip and chopped videos. Who in Nigeria does this benefit exactly? What is the use?

“Those involved in this smear campaign are begging for further responses which I will not give them. My private relationship and any disagreements therein are just that: PRIVATE and I have learned my lesson on feeding into parasocial media culture.

“My children and their dignity comes first and I refuse to help these individuals tarnish their image any further.

“The ringleader of this media scandal and her collaborators may continue polluting news sites and blogs with spam and begging for crumbs of attention with wild tales as long as they wish.

“Acting is a professional field all on its own but thankfully so is law. Any and all videos, testimonies, documentation and other evidence coming from my end will only be displayed in court, where these issues can be resolved once and for all.

“If this person speaks the truth, they will be happy to meet me there, instead of peddling stories. My next tweets and posts will be focused solely on relevant issues. Thank you.”

