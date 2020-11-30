I changed naira to dollar and I almost cried – Davido

You know Nigeria is in a bad way when superstar singer Davido laments about the economy.

The ‘Fem’ singer took to Twitter today to express his displeasure with the state of the nation, particularly the economy.

Davido, not one to shy from displaying his wealth on social media and in his numerous hit songs, simply took a line from Ajebo Hustlers hit single ‘Barawo’ by saying ‘this country nawa’.

The DMW boss stated that he almost cried when he discovered that the dollar now changes at the rate of N500 to a dollar.

The 28-year-old tweeted:

“Dollar don reach 500… I changed naira to dollar today and I almost cried smh this country nawa.”

When the likes of Davido cry, you know many are dying.

Indeed, this country nawa!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

