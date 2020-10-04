‘I caught my wife in bed with a married man’ – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he caught his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, in bed with a married man.

Fani-Kayode stated this in reaction to a video which shows him allegedly abusing his wife weeks after it emerged that the couple had separated.

According to the former minister, the video which was taken after he caught her in bed with a married man in no way shows him abusing her.

He wrote on Facebook:

“@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife.This is nothing but a propaganda video.There was NO physical abuse.I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.

“I repeat there was NO physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to PHYSICAL and VERBAL abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare!

“My words in the video are self explanatory. I urge those thet watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have NEVER physically abused my estranged wife.”

Sahara Reporters published that a member of Fani-Kayode’s family revealed the identity of the man who was caught in bed with Precious Chikwendu.

The source said:

“Major Gen. Patrick Akpa (rtd.) is the father of the young man that was caught in bed with Precious in an Abuja hotel last December. He was a former commandant of NDA. The young man’s name is Navy Captain Idenyi Akpa.

“There is a video in which the young man admitted being in bed with Precious and in which he stated how she lured him to the hotel. The young man is married with three children. The matter was reported to Asokoro Police Station where both the young man and Precious were detained.

“They were also allegedly planning to kill FFK and evidence was provided. FFK insisted that all charges should be dropped and forgave them both. Even treated the young man with kindness and ensured that no one beat or attacked him after they were caught. The young man’s parents and family have been offering deliverance prayers for the navy officer since because they know that Precious is an evil destroyer.”

