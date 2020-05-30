‘I Can’t Wait to Explore Every Ounce of Your Love’; Khafi and Gedoni Have us in Our Feelings with Sweet Message

Khafi and Gedoni have us all in our feelings.

The former Big Brother Naija housemates and couple  who are set to walk down the aisle sometime soon are sure missing each other given their current locations.

Khafi Kareem who is back in London at the moment, shared a screenshot of a sweet exchange between herself an Gedoni where they both declared their love for each other.

In response to something Gedoni said, Kareem  replied;  ‘I can’t wait t explore every ounce of your love’.

The lovely couple are sure waxing stronger and we cannot wait to be a part of their big day.

