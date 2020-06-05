I can’t wait for league to restart – Ighalo

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo says Manchester United are ready to hit the ground running when the Premier League kicks off later this month.

“I can’t wait for the league to start again. I’m really looking forward to it,” Ighalo said.

The Red Devils were on an 11-game unbeaten run when football was suspended on March 13, a sequence that included nine wins.

And Ighalo, who has extended his loan spell until January 2021, believes United, in the hunt for a top-four place and FA Cup and Europa League glory, are in perfect shape ahead of the restart.

“I’m getting better and better every day,” the 30-year-old said.

“I’m still working every day and we’ve been training together the past two weeks now, so it’s getting close to the game.

“The sharpness is coming, the fitness is coming and everything is going well. It’s been strange, you know, because you have to stay two metres apart to talk to your team-mates.

“Sometimes, you need to get close to give them some signs but now it’s two metres and it’s kind of strange.

“But this is what we have to do for us to be safe and for the game to go on. We’re ready to do it and we’re happy to do it.”

Reflecting on United’s last game before the lockdown, Ighalo reckons the experience of having already played behind closed doors will be an advantage for Solskjaer’s players.

“It was strange, you know, but it’s okay,” Ighalo told MUTV.

