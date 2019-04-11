‘I can’t go a Day Without Sex’ – Prophet Confesses

Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, is in the news again after revealing he is addicted to sex.

Prophet Kumchacha, who is the founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministry, said he can hardly live without indulging in sex even for a day.

He believes it will amount to death if he decides to make such a resolution adding that he is a dreaded sex addict with several skills in bed which are known to his wife.

“I have 35 styles, so you can’t be my wife and be saying you’re tired of having sex; no matter how tired you are, you must avail yourself to me anytime I want it”, he said.

According to him, the sole duty of a wife is to satisfy the husband in bed and any woman who does the contrary is bound for hellfire.

“But for sex, wives wouldn’t be necessary, because apart from sex, there’s nothing that I can’t do for myself or get my mother, sister or aunt to do for me,” he added.

The controversial cleric bragged that he is an expert when it comes to stretching his neck to the desired angle to watch women while they wash down in the bathroom.

“At my hometown in Akyem, I was so notorious for hiding behind bathrooms and watching the nakedness of women when they were bathing, to the extent that I earned a nickname for it.”

He added that he might fall flat if a woman tempts him for sexual intercourse because he is a sensate being.

“Even if I’m a ‘Man of God’, know that I’m a man first before God comes into the equation, so if you tempt me that way, I may fall,” he said.