‘I Can’t Dumb Down This Constant Grace’, Rukky Sanda Says as She Celebrates 2020

Despite the turn 2020 has taken for most people, it is worth celebrating for Rukky Sanda who cannot keep calm.

The Nollywood actress, script writer and producer isn’t going to dumb down the great grace she has enjoyed from God this year.

Sharing on her Instagram story, Rukky Sanda who is obviously elated shared that this has been the most incredible year of her life as God has shown off with her.

She remembered to send prayers to those who don’t have it so good at the moment with the ongoing situation but reiterated that for her, she cannot dumb down this constant grace.

