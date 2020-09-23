‘I Can’t Dumb Down This Constant Grace’, Rukky Sanda Says as She Celebrates 2020

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘I Can’t Dumb Down This Constant Grace’, Rukky Sanda Says as She Celebrates 2020

Despite the turn 2020 has taken for most people, it is worth celebrating for Rukky Sanda who cannot keep calm.

The Nollywood actress, script writer and producer isn’t going to dumb down the great grace she has enjoyed from God this year.

Sharing on her Instagram story, Rukky Sanda who is obviously elated shared that this has been the most incredible year of her life as God has shown off with her.

She remembered to send prayers to those who don’t have it so good at the moment with the ongoing situation but reiterated that for her, she cannot dumb down this constant grace.

, ,

Related Posts

Relationship 101! Onyi Alex Says You Punish a Man Best By Refusing His Money

September 23, 2020

‘Cheap Gifts Make No Sense Economically’, Actress Sylvia Oluchi Says

September 23, 2020

Nigerians Come to Erica Nlewedim’s Defense Amid New Smear Campaign

September 23, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply