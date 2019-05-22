‘I can go 4 Hours’ – Daddy Showkey Speaks on Sexual Prowess

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has dismissed rumours he may be experiencing health problems, saying he is very healthy and can last hours in bed with a woman.

He said:

“How can people be asking irrelevant questions? They are asking if I’m sick. I just want to confirm to the whole world; I’m not a four seconds man. I can go four hours.

If you are looking for a solid machine, come and check me out,” he boasted.

Daddy Showkey’s boast comes after millionaire businessman, Olakunle Churchill, was accused by his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, as a 40-seconds man.

The ‘Diana’ crooner recently accused the government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of being too high handed with rapper Naira Marley who is facing trial for credit card fraud.

The Ajegunle legend opined that Marley is just a small boy whose nefarious activities should be dismissed.