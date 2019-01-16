‘I Came into Office on the 19th of May 2015’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has been caught in a major howler after he said that he came into office on the “19th of May 2015”.

The President made the gaffe on Wednesday at the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Lokoja, capital of Kogi State, while thanking the crowd for turning up at short notice, SaharaReporters writes.

“I’m very impressed at this very short notice [sic], you turned out for so many hours standing in the sun to see us and to listen to us,” he said.

“I assure you that I am very aware of your appreciation of the efforts for what we were able to deliver since we came in 19th of May, 2015. All we are trying to do is to remind you to think, ‘where were we in 2015 when we came in, where are we now?’ What have we been able to achieve with the resources available to us?”

Buhari was sworn in as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2015, after defeating incumbent Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the March 28, 2015 presidential election.

His latest error would undoubtedly give ammunition to critics of this administration and political opponents who want him ousted in next month’s poll.