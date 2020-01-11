‘I blocked him 2 years ago’ – Oshoala shades BBC reporter who didn’t vote her

The controversy trailing the decision by Nigerian journalists to snub Asisat Oshoala in the vote for the African Women Footballer of the Year seems not to be ending anytime soon.

The matter was reignited when one of the journalists, Osasu Obayiuwana, who didn’t vote the Barcelona star as she clinched her record fourth CAF AFOTY Award last Tuesday had taken to Twitter to lambaste Nigerians trolling him on the microblogging site.

He said he is not obliged to vote Oshoala as his duty as a voter is to Africa and not Nigeria.

But in a tweet unmistakably aimed at Osasu, Oshoala asked the reporter to stop mentioning his name on Twitter.

The tweet came some hours after Osasu’s thread of tweets where he tried, albeit weakly, to justify his bizarre decision to vote Malawian Tabitha Chawinga as the best female footballer in Africa

She tweeted:

“Na Wetin you wan talk dey wan hear….use your head. I been don block you since over two years on this App n I sure say na cus u misbehave cus I no even remember. So now, uncle stop calling my name biko if you no wan make bag of rice fall on you….JAPA.”

In an earlier reaction to her fourth AFOTY gong, Asisat Oshoala, said the release of the voting pattern by CAF which shows how Nigerian voters opted for other players made her victory sweeter.