‘I belong to APC’ – PDP Gov Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has hit out at Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) members planning defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he is “100 per cent APC.”

Umahi, who spoke when the people of Ishielu and Onicha Local Government Areas paid him Christmas homage, enjoined such people to stop” jumping from here and there” because they might be caught in anti-party activity web, The Nation reports.

He said: “Stay in one place. Don’t run from here to there and from there to here. E no make sense. If you say you dey there (APC), know I am already there. If you go to APC, I am an APC member. If you go to PDP, I am there.

“I am the only person that does anti-party and nothing will happen. Any other person that does anti-party is gone. So, I am representing you in APC while you all stay in PDP. If you like, go and write it on social media.”

The governor’s younger brother and PDP National Vice-Chairman (South-East), Austin Umahi, joined members of the delegation in clapping and laughing at the event which held in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

The governor buttressed his claim to being an APC member by saying that he sent handsome Yuletide gifts to the ruling party’s leaders.

He thanked the Muhammadu Buhari administration for making Ebonyi the only state in the Southeast to be listed among the states to have a new Federal Colleges of Education.