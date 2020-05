Toke Makinwa is waiting on her prince charming to sweep her off her feet.

The media girl and fashionista confessed that despite all life has thrown at her, she’s a still a hopeless romantic and cannot wait to fall hopelessly and madly in love again.

“No matter what life has thrown at me, I am still a “Hopeless Romantic”.

I cannot wait to fall hopelessly and madly in love,

I love love, Hopefully it loves me back. someday..

We can’t wait to see Toke Makinwa’s love story unfold.

