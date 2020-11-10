“I am Safe and Fine” -Rahama Sadau Assures Fans Following Fake News of Arrest

Rahama Sadau says she is doing well.
The actress was forced to come online to shut down rumours making rounds that she was arrested and would be arraigned in a Sharia court for blasphemy.
“I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories,” she tweeted moments ago.
Seh continued in a separated tweet: “I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I’m reiterating this to well wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest..!!!”
I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I'm reiterating this to well wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest..!!! 😢🙏🏻
— Rahama Sadau 🇳🇬 (@Rahma_sadau) November 10, 2020
It’s indeed a hard time for me.
This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I'm grateful.
Love
Rahama ❤️
— Rahama Sadau 🇳🇬 (@Rahma_sadau) November 10, 2020