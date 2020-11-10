I am not Going to be the Perfect Celebrity – Erica Nweledim Tells Folks

The pressure of stardom and celebrity life can be quite overwhelming and former BBNaija contestant, Erica Nweledim has stated that she’s not trying to be a perfect celebrity.

The aspiring actress took to Twitter to complain that she never had issues with folks she knew before she became famous and wondered why she was having problems with people she got to know after stardom.

Erica Nweledim concluded that many of them have selfish interests and she makes it a duty to run away from such people.

She went on to note that she tweets like a regular person and not exactly for the purpose of stirring up drama, warning that she will not be the perfect celebrity as the pressure of perfection only brings stress.

