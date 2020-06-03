‘I am forever grateful’ – Nollywood’s Aki hails Ex-President Jonathan

Nigerian comic actor, Chinedu Ikedieze better known as Aki has in a recent interview revealed gratefulness to former Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan for changing his life.

In an interview with The Nation, the diminutive actor stated that he will forever remain grateful to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for honouring him with a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Aki said the revered national honour which was conferred on him in 2011 has been the greatest surprise he got in his life and career till date.

Narrating the experience, he said; “It was Aunty Peace Anyiam-Anyiam-Osigwe, the Chief Executive of the AFRICA MOVIE ACADEMY AWARDS (AMAA) who called me that time, sometime in 2010 and told me that I should send my profile and other materials.

“There was a time she mentioned about the national award but my brother, that was the least thing I expected.

I didn’t pay much attention to it but I submitted the information she required.

“About some months later, somebody called me that I should go and check one of the national dailies that my name was shortlisted for the national award honours, and I was like how, to be honest, I had forgotten that I submitted my credentials.

“I ran quickly to go and get myself a copy of the paper and opened the page and I saw my name, I was no 144 on the category of member of the federal republic, I couldn’t believe it.

“I will be forever grateful to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for remembering us for the little things that we do, that we were able to change the narrative in the entertainment industry, it was bigger than I could chew.

“I am so grateful and remain forever grateful for his gesture.”

On when he realized he achieved fame, the actor and businessman said it was when he made his first million in the year 2003.

In his words; “I couldn’t believe it, I knew that wow this happened, I am sorry I have to be honest I said okay so I have been doing something”.

In 2011 Ikedieze was awarded the MFR for his immense contributions to Nollywood and to the economic growth of the country.

