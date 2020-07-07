“I am Forever Changed” – Russell Wilson Tells Ciara on Their Anniversary

Russell Wilson is desperately in love with his wife.

The couple are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, and in his tribute to her, the footballer noted how his life changed ever since she accepted him into her life.

He said:

4 Years of Pure Joy, Love, and Laughter. You have been the Light and Blessing I’ve always wanted and always needed. You beam like the Sun. I am grateful for the woman you are, the mom, the amazing wife, business woman, leader, lover, and giver of your heart to so many people around the world. I am forever changed. Always & Forever. I Love You Mrs. Wilson @Ciara ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyAnniversary

Ciara also had the warmest note for him. Hurry here to see it!

See his post below:

