‘I am an Ozo,’ Living in Bondage Star, Jidekene Achufusi Says

While Ozo has received a lot of trolling for the use of his time in the Big Brother Naija house, Jidekene Achufusi is letting it be known that the guy has nothing on him.

The ‘Living in Bondage’ star has come out to show support for the former housemate even going as far as saying he would have been ‘worse off’ on the show as he can do anything for his spec.

Jidekene Achufusi took to Twitter to state;

I am an OZO. Thank God I’ve never been on Big Brother. Una for wait to beat me upon my eviction.

“I can mumu for my spec. Ozo didn’t even wash anything”.

