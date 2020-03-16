“I am a Custodian of Our Culture”- Pete Edochie Defends His Misogyny

Pete Edochie has addressed his previous comments which stirred heated conversation on social media.

In case you missed it: the Nollywood star excoriated men who kneel to propose to their partners, insisting that this emasculates men and most probably results into their women taking over their homes.

“Any young man who gets down on his knees to propose to a girl is not just an idiot, he is a bloody fool, a compound buffoon. We try to copy white people,” he said in the viral rant.

Now, he has doubled down. “I am a believer and custodian of our culture,” said Edochie in a new video. He also defended men who harass women over their looks, asserting that it is not sexual assault.

He said:

“When these people overseas talks so glibly about sex abuse, what do they really mean? What do they mean by that? If nature has been lavish with you and you have very distracting physical qualities, if you move across where there are men and nobody talks about it, what it means that you are not even good enough for them. That applies to our own society…If you keep moving across and none of them comments on you–[like], ‘oh, she has a very good rhythmic flip-side; she hangs out; good boobs; etc; fine face–you will think that you are not good enough. And psychologically it can be very destructive for you. It is not sex abuse. We are appreciating your physically attributes.”

And he said a lot more.

Watch him speak in the video below.