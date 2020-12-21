‘I admire you a lot’ – Pele hails Messi after record-equalling feat

Football legend Pele has paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the Barcelona star equalled the Brazilian icon’s record of 643 goals for a single club during the Catalans’ 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday.

Messi, who sought to leave the club last summer, reached the mammoth total just before half time at the Nou Camp after he nodded home from close range.

The goal is his 643rd for the LaLiga giants, the same total that Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, scored for Brazilian outfit Santos during his 18-year spell with the club.

The 80-year-old has taken to Instagram to congratulate the Argentina superstar, reflecting on the feeling of ‘loving wearing the same shirt every day’.

“When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path,” he wrote. “Like you, I know what it’s like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home.

“Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at @fcbarcelona.

“Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you a lot, @leomessi.”

Messi’s future remains uncertain, though, as his contract expires this summer. Barcelona’s presidential elections take place early next year and it is hoped that the incumbent can help convince the club’s greatest ever player to commit his future to the Catalans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

